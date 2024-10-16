Winds pick up Thursday, temperatures cool further

Gloomy weather was persistent Wednesday and the low pressure sits over the Pacific Northwest. As we head into Thursday, overcast skies will return with the chance of mist and drizzle. Because of the low pressure allowing cold air and conditions to drop, winds are expected to pick up Thursday.

There are no wind alerts at the moment, however that could change as we head into Thursday. Along the Gaviota Coast, wind gusts are suspected to reach 40 mph. It will be breezy for areas north of point conception as well. Due to the winds, it may keep the fog patchy Thursday, but I am forecasting for it to be gloomy until Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures for Thursday will be in the 60s for the beaches, 70s for the valleys and the high 70s for the interior areas.

By Friday, conditions will shift and it will warm slightly and winds will keep things dry as they shift directions. Temperatures warm slightly on Friday and further on Saturday.