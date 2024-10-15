Feeling like fall Wednesday, warming this weekend

Expect dense fog north of Point Conception Tuesday morning. This will cause visibility issues for your early morning commute! We hold on to clouds near the coastline while skies stay clear inland, it will be another pleasant and fall like day along the Central Coast. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for our northern beaches in San Luis Obispo and west facing beaches until 3am Wednesday. Breaking waves of 9-12FT are expected and rip currents will be hazardous. A weak trough moves throughout the area tonight with enough influence to cause misting and drizzle overnight into Wednesday morning.

An upper level low moves through the northern parts of California Wednesday. The marine layer moves back in Wednesday morning and will likely produce some misting and drizzle for south facing beaches and Ventura County. Make sure to bundle up as overnight temperatures keep the morning cool! Winds behind this system really begin to pick up by the afternoon. It's possible these winds and gusts reach up to advisory levels so make sure to bring patio furniture inside and travel safely.

The cold front keeps skies overcast Thursday morning with the possibility of another round of misting and drizzle. Temperatures rebound back to the 70s heading into our weekend and more sunshine appears.