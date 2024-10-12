A beautiful forecast for Sunday, Oct 13th

A beautiful Fall day with a mix of mild and warm temperatures across a sun plashed day. Look for the marine layer to once again push inland through the overnight with possibly some light drizzle and even patchy areas of dense fog. For Sunday, you can expect another great day with plenty of sunshine once the fog along the coast becomes patchy and light. Temperatures will be in the 60's and 70's for most areas with a few lower 80's in the warmest locations. We do have some moderate to gusty north and northwest winds. Wind speeds could push above 30-mph from Gaviota to Point Conception which has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Wind Advisory through early Sunday morning.

Looking ahead, Fall is starting to really take shape a series of storm systems rush toward the West Coast. Rain and mountain snow could be falling on our neighbors to the north with cool to mild weather expected farther south. We don't really see too much in the ay of any real threats for wet weather with maybe just some light drizzle from a stronger overnight onshore flow. The first system is pushing through Northern California right now followed by a couple of more cold front next week. This will keeps things on the cool to mild side with more coastal fog and at times, breezy to gusty northwesterly winds. As the systems rush in over and above us, pressure differences start to set up as high pressure builds to our northeast. This means we could see a Santa Ana develop late next wee and toward the weekend. This would likely usher in very dry and warm conditions as we all know this time of year. We will monitor closely as we head through early next week and update our chances for some offshore warm winds coming in to the long range forewcast.