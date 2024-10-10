Breezy conditions on Friday, cooling through the weekend

Mild conditions continue for Friday as temperatures gradually cool through the weekend. Above normal temperatures are expected Friday for the interior areas, whereas at the coast, near to below average temperatures are expected.

The marine layer does once again return, but will be very similar to Friday with quick clearing. The beaches may see quicker clearing. The inland areas will see little to no fog and very pleasant conditions are something to look forward to.

Winds do pick up on Friday as moderate sundowner winds make way into the forecast. Along the Gaviota coast, will experience winds just below advisory levels. There is a possibility a wind advisory will occur on Friday, First Alert Weather will keep track of any changes.

Temperatures on Friday will be in 70s for the beaches, 80s for the valleys and 90s for the interior. For the interior areas, overnight lows are on the chilly side, with some areas in the 40s for those overnight lows.

By Saturday, temperatures drop 1-4 degrees depending on microclimates. It will be a very mild, fall-like weekend. Cooling continues into next week as. It'll be a perfect weekend to head to the pumpkin patch or apple picking in San Luis Obispo.