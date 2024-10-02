Heat and Fire Alerts Wednesday, staying above average this weekend

Most of the Central Coast is underneath a Heat Alert Wednesday. The Western Santa Ynez Mountain Range is underneath an Excessive Heat Warning until Thursday evening. All areas except portions of Central Coast beaches are underneath a Heat Advisory. Just as we expected, the Fire Weather Warning has been upgraded to a Red Flag Warning, starting at 3pm Wednesday afternoon and ending 8pm Thursday. This is in effect for the San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County interior Mountains. Wednesday will be the peak of the heatwave with temperatures 5-15 degrees above average. We have the potential to break daily records inland and near the beaches! Luckily, most coastal areas will wake up to foggy skies and a dense layer of stratus clouds.

We stay toasty and above average by Thursday. Heat and fire concerns will be the main topic of discussion, so it is very important to be aware and stay safe! Humidity values will drop into the single digits and it will be a hot and dry day. There will still be fog and clouds by the beaches but mostly sunny skies prevail by lunch. Most of the heat and fire alerts will expire by the evening.

High pressure begins to break down and most of the area will drop 3-5 degrees, still above average, Thursday. Onshore flow returns and marine clouds will hug the beaches in the morning. We stay above average into the weekend with highs into the 70s by the beaches. Morning fog turns into evening sunshine and winds stay light. The extend forecast is on track with toasty conditions throughout next week.