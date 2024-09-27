The last weekend of September comes with great weather conditions before warming up

The marine layer was stubborn to clear Friday morning. Models are showing that it may be persistent for the beach communities for the weekend. Saturday quick clearing will persist, but it will clear around lunch time rather than early morning.

A trough of low pressure will drop on Saturday, allowing temperatures to drop 2-8 degrees depending on your microclimate. Onshore flow is also keeping things cool and foggy for the coasts through the weekend. Winds will be relatively light Saturday, even along the Gaviota Coast. Sundowner winds will bring breezy conditions, but will calm quickly Saturday late evening.

Temperatures on Saturday will be 70s for the beaches, 80s for the valleys and 90s inland.

By Sunday, high pressure builds in, setting up the first half of the work week with toasty temperatures. Heat will be most persistent for the inland areas, while the marine layer will keep conditions on the cooler side for the coasts.

The second half of the work week next week, will cool off slightly as high pressure weakens. The weekend will be a rather comfortable one with many events going on like the Goleta Lemon Festival in Goleta. It's the first weekend pumpkin patches open, the weather will be perfect. There is also a Banana Festival in Oxnard and the reopening of the Farmers Market in Santa Barbara, so start making those weekend plans!