Slight chance of morning drizzle, clearing out & warming this weekend

Recent rain reports show that Thursday's forecast was a success. Interior areas saw three quarters of an inch while places north of Point Conception measured under a tenth of an inch. Overcast skies and am drizzle are likely Friday morning. Low pressure moves further to the South and Ventura and LA counties are next on the list for rain. As this system moves, it will begin to break down, meaning lighter rainfall amounts, most likely near a tenth or less. Skies turn sunny by the afternoon and we begin to dry out. Highs warm into the 60s and 70s by the beaches and a handful of 80s inland. You can put away those jackets and switch them for a bathing suit! We warm significantly this weekend.

We begin a fast warming trend Saturday. Clouds will clear out early and temperatures soar into the upper 60s and low 70s by the beaches. We will see anywhere from a 5-10 degree temperatures jump. It will be a perfect day for the park or the beaches, just make sure to have some sunscreen! More marine clouds appear overnight and some areas of dense fog redevelop. Overnight lows cool into the 50s and 60s.

Sunday is the first official day of fall! The weather will be pleasant and dry but feeling more like summer! Break out those surfboard's and grab that sunscreen and head out to the beach! Highs warm into the 70s and low 80s for the beaches, upper 80s and 90s inland. Some inland areas near triple digits into Sunday and Monday. The warmest day of the workweek will be Monday before we cool back to normal Thursday.