Light rain by the coast, tracking strong thunderstorms inland

A potent low pressure system parks itself over the Central Coast Thursday. Skies turned overcast and overnight temperatures cooled below average. It will be a chilly and crisp morning, so bundle up those kids as you're heading out the door! Areas of fog and dense marine clouds have developed and may produce drizzle for the first half of the morning. The South Coast begins to clear and dry out by the evening with temperatures warming into the upper 60s. All coastal areas can expect upper 50s and 60s with the possibility of misting. Most of the area begins to clear out and rain amounts stay in the hundredths of an inch. The big impacts with this system will be strong thunderstorms and locally heavy rain inland. This is especially hazardous with recent burn scars such as the Apache, Hurricane and Lake scars. While rain amounts may not make it past an inch, quick downpours could lead to debris flows and major impacts. Models show intense thunderstorms developing with the possibility of strong winds and even hail. Activity begins to die down by the evening, and overnight most showers and storms move south.

The chance of showers continues Friday morning. We may see more misting and drizzle from a redeveloping marine layer. Inland areas begin to dry out and storms move further south. Ventura County will likely see more rainfall Friday morning, by the evening the showers move further south to LA County. Temperatures warm 5-8 degrees and skies turn sunny by the afternoon.

We begin to dry out and warm up Saturday. The first day of fall begins Sunday! Our weather won't be reflecting the first day of fall, as a large warming trend begins and we rise above average by Monday! Our dry and warmer weather pattern looks to last most of next week.