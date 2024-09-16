A cool & breezy Monday ahead, tracking rain chances this week

An unseasonably cool low pressure system moves into the Bay area Monday. This system looks more dry than originally thought and rain will be tough to form. We cant rule out the chance for misting and drizzle but its likely that skies clear out and a mostly sunny but cool evening is on tap. Temperatures fall an additional 5 or so degrees from the weekend and coastal areas reach into the 60s while 70s and 80s appear inland. A Wind Advisory goes into effect for the Ventura County beaches at noon until midnight.

Tuesday will be mild and cool. All clouds clear rather quickly and temperatures remain within a few degrees of Monday. Winds may be breezy by the evening but not up to advisory levels and minimal impact expected. Low pressure exits the area and brings rainfall chances to 10% or less, its most likely we will stay dry and see some sunshine.

Our next low pressure system arrives Wednesday. This system is cooler and more unstable than the system on Monday. There is less moisture associated with this system so rain chances hold around 40% on Thursday. We could see some quick and light showers late Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning. Low pressure begins to exit the area by Thursday afternoon and we dry out and warm up quickly into the weekend. By Saturday, temperatures climb 5-10 degrees and we are back to above average!