Temperatures skyrocket Wednesday, heatwave remains through Friday

Dense fog developed Wednesday morning. Visibility will be a main concern until the second half of the morning where clouds virtually disappear. Mostly sunny skies and high pressure building in cause temperatures to skyrocket. The heatwave is here and causing widespread impacts. Temperatures by the beaches warm into the 70s and 80s. Santa Barbara will warm into the upper 80s! This will be the most significant heatwave of the year! Inland areas warm into the 90s and triple digits. Fire safety is imperative as dry fire fuels along with sweltering heat could cause fires to spread fast. Keep in m ind pavement and playground temperatures. These conditions will be unsafe for pets and kids! An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for interior areas from 11am - 8pm Friday. A Heat Advisory was just issued for beach areas, including Santa Barbara. The advisory begins at 11am Thursday and continues until 8pm Friday.

Peak heating arrives Thursday. The entire area will see a 5-15 degree temperature jump and the heat is on! Areas of fog and clouds can be expected but will clear out in a similar fashion to previous days. Highs could be battling daily records for some inland valleys. Santa Barbara will be hot and sunny, not a bad day for the beach but keep those water bottles filled up!

The heat remains Friday. Most areas will still be 5-15 degrees above average with sunny skies. Minimal sea breeze or onshore flow allows these temperatures to warm fast. We begin to cool down Saturday into the extended forecast but by Monday the entire area is still above average. As high pressure breaks down, temperatures fall a few degrees and copy and paste conditions each afternoon.