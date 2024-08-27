Foggy start, pleasant daytime conditions

The Central Coast is waking up to a dense marine layer Tuesday morning, thanks to weak onshore flow replacing Monday's weak offshore trends. Skies will clear nicely by the afternoon and temperatures will feel similar to Monday — warmer inland and mild along the coast.

Coastal temperatures will fall several degrees, thanks in part to onshore flow. Inland temperatures will be in the upper 80s and 90s, while the coast will primarily remain in the 60s and 70s. A breeze will pick up in the afternoon, but will remain below advisory thresholds.

There are very little day-to-day changes ahead for the remainder of the work week. Temperatures will fall slightly below average on Wednesday and the weather pattern will generally hold steady. Strengthening onshore flow means low clouds and fog will return each night and morning, but nice and pleasant conditions are expected by late morning and early afternoon.