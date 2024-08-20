Tracking strong sundowner winds and toasty temperatures Tuesday

Strong winds continue near the Gaviota Coast this morning but die down quickly. High pressure strengthens and causes a further warming trend. This mini heatwave will not be impressive, but will cause temperatures to soar quickly into the 80s in Santa Barbara. Inland areas warm into the 90s and a handful of triple digits while valleys oscillate between upper 80s and low 90s. Minimal cloud coverage is expected and all fog should clear by the early morning. Since high pressure strengthens today, sundowner winds increase as well. A Wind Advisory will go into effect starting at 6pm and continuing through 3am Wednesday morning.

Sundowner winds will taper off into Wednesday morning. Temperatures ease up as high pressure moves out of the area. Highs will fall 3-5 degrees and m ore cloud cover is expected in the morning. Santa Barbara will likely stay on the clear side with a thin marine layer development.

Onshore flow increases Thursday and temperatures fall even further. Clouds hug most coastal beaches and may hang around for the first half of the morning. By Friday temperatures will fall below average for this time in August. Saturday will be cooler and cloudier as well but another heating trend is right around the corner. Sunday and Monday we warm right back up and this is the start of our next heatwave.