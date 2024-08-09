More clouds Friday morning, clearing & warming fast this weekend

Another round of dense fog was observed Friday morning for many beach communities. These clouds will clear in a quicker fashion to yesterday, but may hang around longer for some beach communities. The clouds completely cleared over the Santa Barbara Harbor right around 3pm, with a few clouds still hanging around over the water. Clouds will clear almost identically and mostly sunny skies prevail by the early afternoon. Temperatures rise a few degrees, onshore flow weakens and high pressure pushes west. Beaches warm into the 60s and 70s while valleys warm into the upper 80s and 90s and inland areas warm into the triple digits.

We warm further Saturday, prompting a Heat Advisory for inland areas. Since the heat is similar to Monday of this week, we may see an Excessive Heat Warning issued over the next day or so. The heat will cause some fog and cloud cover in the morning by the beaches. Sundowner winds are expected as well.

The heat will ease up Sunday. Onshore flow will strengthen and beaches and inland areas fall a few degrees. The more noticeable cooling trend occurs Monday and Tuesday as low pressure brings unseasonably cool temperatures. We stay cooler through Thursday with variable cloud cover.