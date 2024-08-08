Stubborn stratus clouds & cooler temperatures Thursday

The marine layer moved back in Thursday morning. Areas of dense fog will be slower to clear and some coastal communities may not see the sunshine until the evening. Onshore flow has strengthened, helping the marine layer form and keeping clouds by the beaches. This also helps cool our temperatures a few degrees. Highs by the beaches will be very mild into the mid 60s to low 70s. Beaches furthest to the north such as Cambria and Morro Bay may struggle to break past 60 degrees. Interior areas will still be rather toasty, but highs in the upper 90s means there will be slight heat relief.

Some patchy fog and clouds are expected Friday morning. Clouds will be quicker to clear and the ytsrat of our next warming trend begins. This warmup is rather short lived as tempertaures begin to fall again by Sunday.

We warm up further Saturday and beaches will be back into the upper 70s and maybe low 80s here in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. Onshore flow increases into Sunday causing a slight cooling trend and then low pressure arrives by Monday. This will mean a significant cooling trend and most areas fall below average. More stubborn stratus clouds are expected through the first half of next week.