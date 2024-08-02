Fire Weather Concerns inland Friday, above average beaches

Monsoonal moisture brings a few mid to high level clouds Friday afternoon. Thunderstorm chances lower to 10% over the Ventura and Santa Barbara county mountains. Dry lightning and strong winds will still be a large concern. A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8pm, fire weather concerns are heightened. Temperatures rise above average, an Excessive Heat Watch goes into effect for interior portions of SLO County. The heat along with dry lightning and gusty winds will mean that fires could start and spread rapidly. Highs climb into the 60s and 70s by the beaches, 80s and 90s for the inland valleys and triple digits inland.

Only slight changes to the Saturday forecast. The door for monsoonal moisture will close a little further and rain chances drop below 10%. More stratus clouds and marine layer move in for the morning before disappearing by midday.

Temperatures on Sunday rise further as high pressure tracks west. Dangerously hot conditions inland while beaches will be a few degrees above average into the mid to upper 70s. Monday through the first half of next week appear to be a few degrees warmer and the heatwave appears prolonged and relentless. This is where heat safety needs to be used as extended periods of heat could lead to heat-related illness. Fire weather concerns rise with rising temperatures. As high pressure moves closer it brings more hot and dry air. Humidity values will plummet and winds may be blustery. Monday and Tuesday will be the hottest, temperatures hold until Thursday. A dramatic cooldown occurs through the extended forecast.