A mild start to the workweek

Minimal cloud cover and fog is expected Monday morning. A few areas will wake up to patchy fog but skies turn to mostly sunny by midday. We're starting off the week below average as temperatures slowly climb into the 60s and 70s by the beaches and 80s and 90s inland.

Tuesday will be pleasant as we warm 3-5 degrees. Cloud cover patterns will likely be the same, if not a few more areas of fog early on. Winds will be similar with slightly breezy conditions in San Luis Obispo band calm winds near Santa Barbara. The warming trend continues throughout the workweek.

The marine layer works in Wednesday morning, bringing some visibility issues. A similar pattern of clouds in the morning continue throughout the weekend and limit warming by the beaches while interior areas continue to heat up. Areas like Paso will be back into the triple digits by Thursday. Although we warm back up, this next warming trend will not be as intense as the previous heatwaves. Monsoonal moisture will be another thing to track, but will likely only impact the mountains.