Tracking the heat Wednesday

Another wave of heat arrives Wednesday. Coastal areas will see little impact while inland areas begin to rise. Tons of sun is expected inland and for the south facing beaches while most of the Central Coast will wake up to cloudy skies. Temperatures warm a few degrees by the beaches, into the 60s and 70s while inland valleys warm into the the 80s and 90s for the interior. Sundowner winds are projected Wednesday night and a Wind Advisory has been issued beginning 5pm until 5am Thursday.

Temperatures spike 5-10 degrees Thursday. It will be a toasty day inland and even the beaches will warm an additional 3-5 degrees. Most of the area will be around average if not a few degrees above.

Friday appears to be the hottest day of the workweek. Temperatures soar inland and an Excessive Heat Watch goes into effect.