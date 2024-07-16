Tracking the coolest day of the week Tuesday

Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week. Onshore flow strengthens, causing temperatures to fall an additional 3-5 degrees from the previous day. South facing beaches will wake up to clear skies meaning temperatures will not cool off quite as much as the rest of the region. West facing beaches will experience dense low level clouds, possibly producing mist. The entire area will clear out by midday and mostly sunny skies prevail by the evening. Highs will be mild and in the 60s and low 70s by the beaches and 80s and 90s inland.

A warming trend begins Wednesday. High pressure builds in and causes temperatures to warm 5-8 degrees. We will likely see a push of low level clouds by the early morning, so this may inhibit the warming trend by the beaches. The interior areas will feel the heat and humidity values plummet again. It will be a toasty and dry day compared to the start of the week.

Thursday looks to be the start of the next wave of heat. Temperatures spike anywhere from 5-10 degrees from day to day. The marine layer will still be apparent by the coast each morning throughout the weekend. Temperatures rise each day into the extended forecast. Its possible that the National Weather Service will issue another round of heat alerts.