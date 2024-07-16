Mild temps Wednesday, heatwave this weekend

Another heatwave is coming to California this weekend. It is expected to affect our region by Friday and continue into next week. The most dangerous heat is expected over the interior, though very warm conditions may extend toward the coast.

Gusty Sundowner winds will affect portions of Santa Barbara County during the evening and overnight hours Tuesday night and some of Wednesday night, especially in the Santa Ynez Valley and along the South Coast.

Temperatures are expected to rise by at least a couple of degrees each day through the remainder of this week.

Heat Risks are expected for local mountains and valleys, including the Santa Ynez Valley mountains, by Friday, with temperatures between 100-110 possible in some mountain areas.

The marine layer will limit the warming along our coasts this week, keeping coastal cities mostly in the 70s, until Friday, when they may then reach the 80s on the coast.

Paso Robles can expect temperatures up to 108 this weekend during the California Mid State Fair. Temperatures are looking to peak at 98 degrees Wednesday for Day 1, then increasing to 108 by Friday through Monday.