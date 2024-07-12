Temperatures back off into the weekend, a beautiful Friday on tap

The Central Coast will wake up to another round of dense fog early Friday morning. Visibility will be a concern for the first half of the day before clouds clear in a similar fashion to Thursday. Luckily, high pressure begins to move further east, meaning a significant cooling trend for the entire area. We will be tracking middle to higher level clouds and an increase in humidity due to monsoonal moisture. While this added moisture will help produce clouds, its not likely that any showers will occur. Highs for the day reach into the 60s and 70s by the beaches! It will be a great day to be outside but you will want to keep an eye on air quality as it may be hazardous closer to the Lake Fire.

Clouds appear to be more stubborn into Saturday due to stronger onshore flow. The clouds and sea breeze will help to cool us off an additional 3-8 degrees. Highs by the beaches will be 60s and 70s, 80s & low 90s for the valleys and 90s to low triple digits inland. The Excessive Heat Warning will finally expire by 9pm and the extended forecast appears cooler and stagnant.

Temperatures finally fall back to average by Sunday. This will be a needed break from the heat and the Excessive Heat Warning will finally expire. Monday through Wednesday appears to be copy and paste conditions. We have a rather stagnant and average weather pattern ahead of us.