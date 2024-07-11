Dense fog, clearing skies and warm temperatures Thursday

Dense low level clouds and fog impact the beaches Thursday morning. It will be a copy and paste situation, where clouds clear by midday and temperatures warm quickly. Highs will be a few degrees cooler than Wednesday as onshore flow increases. Beaches will warm into the 60s and 70s, valleys jump into the 80s and 90s and triple digits occur inland. Heat and fire safety are important as the Lake Fire grows rapidly.

A noticeable cooling trend begins Friday. High pressure weakens and moves east, allowing for the sea breeze to strengthen. Temperatures cool 5-8 degrees but it will not be enough of a cooldown to dip below triple digits inland. Other than air quality concerns, it will be a fantastic day to head outdoors and enjoy the sunshine and light winds.

An Excessive Heat Watch remains in effect for the interior portions of the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Mountains until 9pm Saturday. Highs will dip even further and most of the area will be right around average. Head outdoors and enjoy the picture perfect conditions, but keep an eye on air quality.