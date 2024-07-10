Heat slowly tapers off, fire weather concerns continue Wednesday

Weather plays a critical role in the Lake fire growth throughout the workweek. Gusty winds, low humidity, dry fire fuels and the heat causes dangerous conditions. The heat continues Wednesday. Temperatures spike anywhere from 5-15 degrees above average as high pressure sits over the Nevada/Arizona boarder. Air quality will be a huge concern today as winds from the Northwest will bring in smoke and haze.

Areas of fog and dense clouds fill the skies Thursday morning. South facing beaches will wake up to clearer skies due in part to gusty overnight winds. Most of the area wil see clear skies by the middle of the day slightly cooler temperatures.

Friday appears to be the beginning of a cooling trend . Highs by the beaches warm into the 60s and 70s while valleys spike into the 80s and 90s and triple digits appear inland. We begin to dip in temperatures Saturday and a rather pleasant weekend is on tap. We fall back to normal temperatures, a typical cloud pattern and lighter winds. The calm and perfect weather wont last for long as another heatwave frearsa its head into next week.