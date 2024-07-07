Beautiful conditions for Monday, slight warming into the week

The Lake Fire has now burned 16,452 and is at 0% containment. Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and Santa Barbara Air Pollution Control District has issued an air quality watch for Santa Barbara County. It is important to be cautious if you start to see or smell smoke, especially those sensitive or fragile. Wind speeds at the location of the fire have picked up, due to sundowner winds. First Alert Weather will keep up to date on any new changes and reports.

The extended heatwave will continue for the mountains and interior on Monday. Temperatures are expected to return to normal numbers in the coming day, but it will still be hot. Although parts of the region saw slightly cooler weather on Sunday, temperatures will gradually get warmer each day until Wednesday due to weak onshore flow.

The excessive heat warning has been extended to Thursday at 9 p.m. for the San Luis Obispo County interior and many of the interior mountain areas.

High pressure continues through the first half of the week, resulting in hot conditions for the interior. Until the high pressure shifts, the excessive heat warning will continue, with the possibility of a returned heat advisory.

Onshore flow is expected to weaken on Monday and Tuesday, making the marine layer less dense, but some areas like Ventura County will see slow clearing likely into the afternoon. Weather will still be on the warmer side for Monday, so get outside and enjoy!

Due to Northerly winds, light wind may persist through the day for coastal areas. Sundowner winds may bring wind advisories on Tuesday.