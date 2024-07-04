Picture perfect conditions for your 4th of July forecast

More fog and clouds impact coastal waters into Thursday morning. As we've seen the last few days, any clouds that have formed will exit rather quickly. The sun will warm the Central Coast rapidly and highs climb into the 70s and 80s while 90s and triple digits are expected inland. While we may not break any records, we will be battling daily records inland. Fire weather dangers are very apparent and a Fire Weather Watch and Red Flag Warning have been issued by the National Weather Service. It is imperative to save the fireworks to the professionals as any small spark could quickly lead to massive wildfires. Sundowner winds impact the south facing beaches overnight. These winds will not only negate the marine layer formation overnight but could also aid in the rapid spreading of wildfires and sparks. An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory are in effect for most of the viewing area Thursday. Tons of people will be heading to the beach but a Beach Hazard Statement is in effect for Ventura county beaches where 5ft waves are expected. Make sure to swim near lifeguards and practice water safety! Enjoy your 4th of July!

A few areas will wake up to clouds Friday morning. Clouds decrease and temperatures rise rapidly. Friday will be the warmest day if the week and daily records are likely to be broken. Make sure to hydrate and stay out of the sun for extended periods of time. All the watches, warnings and advisories continue Friday and into the weekend. Winds will calm down, helping to slightly lessen fire weather dangers. If you reside inland, it will be a great day to head towards the coast to escape the record breaking heat. Beaches warm into the 70s and 80s with tons of sunshine by midday.

High pressure weakens slightly Saturday. This means a little more marine influence by the beaches and slightly cooler temperatures inland. This slight cooldown will not be much relief. Almost copy and paste conditions Sunday through the first half of next week.