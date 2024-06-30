Heatwave impacts begin Monday, hot temperatures

A significant heatwave will impact our region this week and it will last into next weekend with dangerously hot temperatures expected in our region.

High temperatures by mid to late week are expected to reach 95 to 105 degrees in many areas away from the coast, with highs between 105 and 115 in local valleys.

By later in the work week, very warm to hot conditions could extend closer to our coast.

An Excessive Heat Warning goes in effect for SLO, Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains 11am Tuesday until 5pm Monday July 8th, with temps up to 110 expected in the mountains and even up to 115 in some local valleys.

An Excessive Heat Watch goes in effect from Wednesday morning through Monday morning July 8th, for local valleys including the Santa Ynez Valley and Ventura County Valleys with temperatures up to 110 possible.

We are even expecting some warm overnight lows during the heatwave, with some lows remaining around 80 degrees in the valleys.

Coastal areas can expect to experience more significant heat impacts Thursday or Friday.