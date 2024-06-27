Cooling continues Friday

High pressure weakens Friday bringing cooler temperatures.

Temperatures are down Thursday about 3-5 degrees in most locations except for the south coast.

Warmer weather is expected over the weekend as high pressure returns.

Gusty northwest winds will affect southwestern Santa Barbara County Thursday night.

A wind advisory is in effect for the south coast and Santa Ynez Valley mountains from 4pm Thursday until 3am Friday with 20-30mph winds sustained and gusts up to 45mph expected.

Temperatures will start to warm up on Saturday, especially in the mountains and valleys.

Above normal temperatures will continue through next week. Early models predict a potentially hazardous heatwave is possible for our region around the 4th of July holiday.