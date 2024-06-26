A cooler and cloudy Wednesday on tap

Onshore flow strengthens Wednesday and starts a nice cooling trend throughout the area. Northwest winds will help the marine layer develop and most of the area will wake up to some sort of clouds. By the evening we begin to clear out and skies turn mostly sunny. Temperatures warm near average, expect 60s and 70s by the coast and 80s and 90s inland. While winds will strengthen, they will be below advisory levels and since inland temperatures will cool, no heat watches warnings or advisories are in effect.

Dense fog and clouds develop Thursday. Visibility will be an issue for the more fog prone areas so travel safely and plan accordingly. Beach areas will be slower to clear, skies turn sunny by the evening. It will be almost copy and past to the last few days. Temperatures should be within a few degrees and pleasant. Head to the park and enjoy!

One of the coolest days of the week will be Friday. Most of the area will be a few degrees below average! Highs climb into the 60s and low 70s by the coasts and 80s and 90s for the interior. We stay on the cooler side into the weekend before warming right back up into next week.