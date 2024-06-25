Pleasant by the beaches but toasty interior temperatures Tuesday

Another Heat Advisory was issued early Tuesday morning by the National Weather Service. This advisory includes SLO and SBA interior mountains, along with the Cuyama Valley and will expire around 8pm. Temperatures could soar up to triple digits quickly. Expect perfect conditions by the beaches as we warm into the upper 60s and 70s. Most of the area will be right near average, if not a few degrees above. Winds will be light but onshore flow strengthens overnight. Its possible m ore marine clouds will form and some areas may run into visibility concerns.

Expect another warm Wednesday. Its possible that another Heat Advisory will be issued for the interior, but most of the coast will cool a few degrees. Onshore flow strengthens kick starting a cooling trend and bringing in more cloud cover. It will be a rather pleasant day and a needed break from the heat for the interior.

Minimal changes expected Thursday. By Friday the entire viewing area will actually be a few degrees below average! Minimal changes expected Saturday while a warming trend begins Sunday. Expect a 3-5 degree temperature change with a few areas of sun and clouds. Monday through next week will be pleasant and even warmer!