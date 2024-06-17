Tracking Strong Northerly Winds and Reduced Air Quality Tuesday

Smoke from the Post Fire complex reduces air quality Monday night into Tuesday. As of Monday afternoon, the fire is up to 1,5610 acres and 8% contained. With strong Northwesterly winds, smoke and haze may travel south, mainly impacting Ventura and LA counties. A plethora of Watches, Warnings and Advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service. A High Wind Warning and multiple Wind Advisories are in effect until 3am Tuesday, sundowner winds arrive near the South facing beaches. Some areas could see damaging wind gusts upwards of 60mph. Any patio furniture should be brought inside and high profile vehicles are advised to take caution when traveling on the US 101. Just outside our coverage area, near the Grapevine and in Kern County, we have a Red Flag Warning. This means fire dangers are heightened due to low relative humidity, gusty winds and dry fire fuels. It is imperative to practice fire safety.

Marine clouds and fog arrive Tuesday morning and visibility may be a concern, especially for areas north of Point Conception. Skies clear quickly as winds pick right back up in speed and intensity. It is possible another round of Wind Advisories are issued by the National Weather Service. Air Quality will be another concern as winds carry smoke and air particulates into portions of the Central Coast. Its imperative to keep an eye on your current air quality, especially for at risk groups, such as younger children! Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo will see minimal impacts from smoke and haze, it will be a perfect day to be outside soaking up the sun! Temperatures climb into the 70s near the beaches and 80s and 90s inland.

Warm conditions continue Wednesday and skies turn sunny by the evening. The first official day of summer begins Thursday and a beautiful forecast is on tap for our weekend! Grab those beach blankets and head to the coast as temperatures climb into the 70s and skies clear by the middle of the day!