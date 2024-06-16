Winds continue Monday, dangerous fire weather conditions

Temperatures will cool off by a few degrees Monday as several alerts are in effect overnight Sunday with the Post Fire burning in Ventura County including extended wind and air quality alerts.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect with gusty northwest to north winds and low relative humidity in the Ventura County Mountains, where critical fire-weather conditions are expected. Smoke from the Post Fire complex will affect a large portion of eastern Ventura County, bringing air-quality impacts to many areas. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Ventura County as a result of the Post Fire Smoke creating unhealthy conditions for Sensitive Groups through 9AM Monday, possibly beyond if conditions warrant. Strongest winds for our region are expected in the Ventura County mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Strong northwest to north winds will impact our region through Monday night. High Wind Warnings are in effect with 60 mph gusts expected for the South Coast and Santa Ynez Valley Mountains through 3AM Tues. Wind Advisories are in effect for SLO, Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Mountains with gusts up to 45 mph expected through 3AM Tues.

A heat advisory remains in effect for Santa Barbara South Coast and the Santa Ynez Valley Mountains with temperatures up to 98 expected through 8PM Sunday.

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for Ventura County Beaches through 7pm Monday with waves up to 7 feet. A Beach Hazard Statement is in effect for SLO County and Central Coast Beaches through Monday night with waves up to 9 feet.

Cooler temperatures are expected Monday through Wednesday, generally in the 70s except upper 60s at the beaches and in the 80s and 90s over some of the interior valleys.

High temperatures are expected to return next weekend.