Praise to Grover Beach Police and Five Cities Fire for Quick Action

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - Local residents can rest easy knowing authorities are present, alert, and quick to respond to any kind of situation, even in the dead of night.

On Sunday just after midnight, Officer Reyna of Grover Beach Police was on routine patrol when he detected the distinct odor of smoke in the air.

As reversed his patrol car, he finally saw the source and found a neighbor who had also noticed the smoke, which luckily was luckily was localized to the resident's garage.

Officer Reyna was able to awaken the two adults in the house and get them safely out while Five Cities Fire Authority responded quickly, managing to put the fire out right away.

The cause of this specific fire is still under investigation and undetermined, but officials have some important safety reminders for the public.

Make sure your smoke detectors are in good working order--if not, get them replaced as soon as possible.

Take the time to declutter your home and avoid unmanageable mess.

Make sure electrical chords in use are run properly and safely, and leave complex electrical work to professionals.

Both departments have acknowledged their strong working relationship, and pay their compliments to Officer Reyna's alertness and quick actions, which spared lives and property.