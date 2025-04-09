Goleta’s Senior Lounge opens to members of the Senior Program Wednesday

GOLETA, Calif. – On Wednesday, the City of Goleta officially opened the Senior Lounge to members of the Senior Program through the Goleta Community Center at 5679 Hollister Avenue.

The new lounge is a dedicated space for reading, games, and activities as well as a spot for relaxation between program classes explained the City of Goleta in a press release about the opening.

"We are thrilled to open the doors to the Senior Lounge," beamed Leonel Mendoza-Diaz, Recreation Supervisor for the City of Goleta. "The goal is to provide a safe space for members where they can meet new people, engage in different levels of activity, and have access to different resource materials related to senior services."

The Senior Lounge is open during current program hours which run Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Fridays, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Lounge will be featured during the 3rd Annual Senior Expo -a free community event designed to empower seniors and provide resources and information to their loved ones and industry professionals- on Wednesday, May 21, at the Goleta Community Center that runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Looking for more information about the City of Goleta's Senior Program or the upcoming Senior Expo?

Contact Dori Crolius, a Senior Program Technician at seniorprogram@cityofgoleta.org.