Onshore flow strengthens, creating cool & cloudy conditions Wednesday

Expect another foggy, drizzly morning as low pressure moves over Southern California Wednesday. Onshore flow will increase and cools interior temperatures as much as 15-20 degrees! Clouds will be very stubborn and some beach areas may not clear at all. Highs climb into the 60s near the beaches, 70s for the valleys, 80s and low 90s for the interior.

Onshore flow keeps cloud cover by the beaches Thursday. Expect minimal difference in temperatures and in marine layer clearing as low pressure continues to shift to the east. Interior areas may cool off even further and most of the area will stay 3-6 degrees below normal.

All eyes are on this weekend! A huge weather pattern shift begins Friday as high pressure builds in. This will create our next heatwave and temperatures skyrocket into Saturday. Some places may warm 5-10 degrees between the two days and most places will be 5-20 degrees above average! Sundowner winds occur by the Santa Barbara South Coast which means temperatures will warm into the middle 80s. Fire risk rises Friday and Saturday due to strong, dry winds and hot temperatures. Humidity values plummet, fire fuels begin to dry out and it will be imperative to practice fire safety. Our roller coaster temperatures begin their decline as we head into the start of next week.