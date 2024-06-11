Temperatures spike Tuesday, cooling Wednesday and Thursday

Expect a foggy start in Santa Barbara and other surrounding coastal communities Tuesday morning. High pressure builds in and creates a strong temperature inversion, meaning low clouds and fog will reduce visibility for the first half ofd the morning. Clouds disappear by the middle to later half of the day and temperatures warm a few degrees for coasts and spike inland. Some areas may warm 5-10 degrees! It'll likely be the warmest day of the week. Grab that sunscreen and head to the park!

More fog and low clouds arrive Wednesday morning, This time, the cloud clearing pattern will be much slower. High pressure has left the region and is now replaces by a cut off low that was hanging around off the coast earlier in the week. This means clouds will be more stubborn and temperatures cool for the next two days. Interior areas will feel the biggest impact while beaches cool by a few degrees.

Expect another cool and cloudy day Thursday. Highs climb into the 80s inland and 60s and 70s for the valleys and coasts. All eyes will be on this weekend. Winds begin to transition to offshore as low pressure moves to the east. This means temperatures begin to spike and sundowner winds are possible, Santa Barbara will likely reach into the middle to upper 80s. The biggest concern for this next wave of heat will be fire danger. Humidity values plummet with strong offshore and dry winds. It will be imperative for the entire viewing area to practice fire safety as hot temperatures, dry fire fuels and strong winds will create the perfect conditions for fires to start and spread rapidly.