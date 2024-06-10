Mild temperatures and a bright evening, Monday June 10th forecast

AM drizzle and dense marine clouds blanket the coast Monday morning. Make sure to grab an extra layer as you do head out the door as it will be cool and cloudy for the first half of the day. Clouds begin to break up by the afternoon and into the evening. The Central Coast will likely see very good clearing and sunny skies by the evening. High pressure sits overhead, meaning not much of a change in the weather pattern and temperatures stay in the 60s-70s near the coats and 80 plus a sprinkle of low 90s inland.

Tuesday will be copy and paste. Have that jacket out and keep in mind you may run into a little misting on your way into work. Temperatures will be within a few degrees of previous days and right around average. Winds will be breezy at times.

Wednesday appears similar with cloudy and gray skies in the morning. Clearing might not be as nice as the two previous days but clouds should retreat to the coasts by mid to late afternoon. Temperatures will be similar if not a degree or two cooler as onshore winds strengthen. Thursday through the rest of the workweek will be cloudy and cool to begin and muggy with some clearing by the evening.