More June Gloom Friday, tracking a beautiful weekend

Expect to wake up to a cool, cloudy and misty morning Friday. The marine layer depth looks similar to the last few days and is producing a light misting and drizzle for some beach areas. Some clearing is expected by the afternoon and into the evening and winds will be light. The sun will warm temperatures into the low upper 60s and low 70s by the coast. Valleys and interior areas will be back into the 70s, 80s and 90s.

Saturday will be copy and paste. June Gloom prevails and some clearing is expected each evening. Temperatures drop a few more degrees by the beaches but more of a noticeable cooling trend inland. It will be a mild but great weekend for the beach and for a picnic, so get outside and enjoy!

Minimal day to day difference Sunday all the way through the first half of next week. Temperatures will be within a few degrees of each other and cloud patterns appear constant. More June Gloom early in the morning and some clouds and sun by the evening along with mild temperatures.