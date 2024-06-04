Heat advisories kick-in Wednesday

Heat advisories are going in effect for our area this week. One goes in effect 10am Wednesday until 8pm Thursday with dangerously hot conditions and temperatures up to 103 expected in the Cuyama Valley. Another heat advisory also goes in effect for San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys from the same time, with temperatures up to 101 degrees expected there.

Temperatures overall are above normal for this time of the year.

This week's warming trend will be more moderate near the coast.

Weakening onshore flow will keep some clouds lingering in our coastal areas.

A hot air mass will remain in place across the interior valleys for much of this week.

The National Weather Services says if possible, limit exposure from the heat by taking breaks inside with air conditioning or by finding shade and also drinking plenty of water.

Heat impacts are expected to linger through Friday.

We are also seeing a slight chance of rain in Ventura and Santa Barbara County mountains as early as Thursday. Light chances of drizzle are possible for coastal areas this weekend. Rain chances are about 10 percent, leaving a 90 percent chance that the summer-like weather will continue through the weekend.

