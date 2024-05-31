Coastal cooling on Saturday

It’s the last day of May, tomorrow we say hello to some June gloom! The marine layer will continue into June and be stubborn to clear.

Conditions for Saturday will be slightly cooler as a strong onshore flow enters the region. Overcast skies will be slow to clear at the beaches, but partly cloudy skies is expected for the rest of the region.

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake shook 4 miles east-northeast of Ojai Friday morning and was felt all the way in Santa Barbara. No damage or injuries have been reported.

Temperatures for Saturday will be mild, coastal areas will be in the 60s, the valleys will reach the 70s and interior will be warm with temperatures in the 80s.

The weekend will be cool, but the first half of the work week will see a warming, especially for the interior.