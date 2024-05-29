Thursday will be warmer with clearer skies

The Hill Fire is now 10% contained with 1,393 acres burned. First Alert Weather will continue to monitor the fire and air quality. The interior will warm Thursday, with dry conditions. Along the coast, South of Point Conception, the marine layer returns with some afternoon clearing. Warmer conditions are expected as well.

Overnight into Thursday morning, sundowner winds will affect the Gaviota Coast. Wind speeds will be up to 35 mph. Use caution while driving high profile commercial vehicle and do bring any items inside that may be easily knocked over. Wind speeds for the rest of the region will be moderate.

Temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to high 60s at the beach. Valley areas will 70s, while the interior will reach toasty temperatures in the 80s, even some 90s.

Friday will continue the warming trend for the interior, with marine layer coverage at the beaches. Clearing may be slower into Friday, with morning mist.

A beautiful weekend is ahead for the region.