Pleasant conditions for Wednesday

As we begin to say goodbye to May Gray, we say hello to June Gloom.

Northerly flow is expected to bring clearing of the marine layer and more bright skies. Northerly winds will also be in the forecast, but slightly warmer temperatures are expected. The Gaviota Coast will experience overnight wind speeds up to 35 mph beginning this afternoon into the early morning. Surrounding areas will have light winds. No warnings, watches or advisories have been issued, but, First Alert Weather will keep an eye for any changes. Near the coast, the strong onshore flow will keep conditions cool and breezy and areas south of Point Conception into Ventura County and parts of Santa Barbara Counties will see more cloud cover.

Temperatures along the coasts and valleys will continue to be below average Wednesday, with temperatures in the 60s to 70s. Interior will increase above normal with temperatures reaching the 90s.

Thursday will continue to see overcast skies in the morning, possible visibility issues for the morning commute, but by the afternoon, skies will begin to clear. Temperatures will be slightly warmer for the rest of the week, with clearing in the afternoon. Conditions for the rest of the week will be beautiful, so take advantage and get outside!