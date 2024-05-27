Sunshine continues Tuesday

We will see mostly sunny skies Tuesday with some clouds lingering near the coast.

The marine layer pattern will continue this week. We will see clouds and fogs in the mornings and night. During the day we will see mostly clear skies this week.

Temperatures will be slightly below normal tomorrow then rise a few degrees above normal. Temperatures will remain below seasonal norms on Tuesday but temperatures will be near normal in the mountain and valleys. We will have some breezy gusts during our afternoon Tuesday.

Temperatures will increase on Wednesday for many areas. Temperatures will rise even more on Thursday in most areas, sitting several degrees above normal. Some areas will even reach between 80 and 90 degrees later this week in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.