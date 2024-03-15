A picture perfect St. Patricks day weekend ahead

Santa Ana winds diminished Thursday night and have fully transitioned to onshore flow once again. Humidity values are now restored to normal values and it will be a slightly cooler but still pleasant day. Highs will climb back into the 60s and lower 7s. We may see a few more clouds and areas of fog in the early morning but mostly clear skies by the evening. The High Surf Advisory will finally be allowed to expire by 6am, so once the sun rises, it'll be a great day to head towards the beaches!

Due to warm air lingering over cooler moist air, we may see a few more lower level clouds and fog Saturday morning. Clouds clear rather quickly and it will be another spring-like day. Winds will be light and onshore, temperatures rise into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Its likely the marine layer develops St. Patricks Day morning. Clouds will burn off the the middle of the day and winds transition back to offshore. This looks to be another moderate Santa Ana wind event, causing humidity to drop but temperatures to warm. Go grab some food with friends, plan a hike and make sure to wear green! Monday and Tuesday look pleasant and only a few degrees cooler. Wednesday and Thursday