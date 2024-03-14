Less wind, but staying mild on Friday

An upper low on the border of California and Nevada has set us up for offshore flow and very gusty winds. As winds die down this evening, there's another interesting development. There's a slight chance of showers in LA County and potentially the mountains of Ventura County on Friday afternoon as the upper low wobbles near Arizona.

Wind activity will lessen significantly on Friday, and it will just be breezy at times, especially in the afternoon. There will also be slight cooling. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, and lows will be in the upper 30s to low 50s.

There is still a high surf advisory until 6:00 am Friday morning on the Central Coast only. Breaking waves will be 10 to 14 feet, with local sets up to 16 feet. There is an increased risk of ocean drowning because of extra strong rip currents.

The two nicest days of the 7-day forecast will be Sunday and Monday. It will be a perfect time to enjoy St. Patrick's Day out on the patio. Temperatures will cool slightly Tuesday and more on Wednesday. By midweek, the marine layer will start to return.