After a stormy Wednesday, conditions will dry out on Thursday

The rain storm is swiftly moving through the region. Widespread showers will continue through the early evening, with a few scattered showers in the late and overnight hours. In total, we are expecting most rain totals to be between a third of an inch to one inch.

There is an increasing chance of thunderstorms and highly convective showers in areas south of Point Conception, with most of the threat lasting until around 8:00 pm. If a thunderstorm occurs, rain rates may become quite heavy for a brief period. As such, there are flood advisories for coastal areas of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura County for this time period. The area of concern reaches from to the coast to around 20 to 40 miles inland.

We also have winter weather advisories for the Santa Barbara County interior mountains and Ventura County mountains until 6:00 am Thursday. We will have 4 to 8 inches of snow above 6,500 feet, 2 to 5 inches above 5,500 feet, and a dusting up to 2 inches above 4,500 feet.

Additionally, there is a high surf advisory from 6:00 am Thursday to 8:00 am Friday. Breaking waves will be 8 to 12 feet on Central Coast beaches. They will be 4 to 7 feet on South Coast and Ventura County beaches. Rip currents will be dangerously strong with an increased risk of ocean drowning.

Following the low-pressure system, gusty northerly winds will increase, especially across Southwest Santa Barbara County. Wind advisories may be added to the mix on Thursday. Overall, however, conditions will dry out on Thursday save for some mountain showers. High temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Winds will turn northeasterly Friday and high pressure will build in. Temperatures will take a good leap up, putting the region back into the mid 60s or even low 70s. Over the weekend and early next week, conditions will be mild and mostly quiet. The marine layer will return in the overnight hours, along with a light afternoon breeze.