Feeling like spring this Tuesday

A weak high pressure system will keep the Central Coast dry Tuesday. High level clouds will hug the coastal areas, so expect to wake up to some broken cloud cover. Temperatures this morning will be chilly, grab an extra layer as you head out for work or school. We will warm rather quickly as the sun rises, temperatures climb into the lower 60s. Most of the area will be a degree or two cooler than yesterday.

An area of low pressure will slide down the west coast Wednesday. It will park right outside of Point Conception, bringing cooler temperatures, gusty winds and light to moderate rainfall. The instability in the atmosphere prompts a 10-20% chance of thunderstorm development. If thunderstorms do develop, we have the possibility for heavy rain, especially in higher terrain. Other than thunderstorm development, rain amounts look to be on the lighter side. Most of the area will see a quarter to three quarters of an inch of rain, while the south facing beaches and higher elevations will be closer if not over an inch. Winds will likely be close to advisory levels. Temperatures will cool into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Theres a slight chance for wet weather into Thursday morning, by the evening we begin to dry back out and temperatures will warm a few degrees. Stagnant weather will return and calm conditions persist into the weekend.