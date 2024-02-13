A temperate Tuesday in store

Expect another cool morning Tuesday with some areas of patchy fog. The temperatures inversion, or warm and dry air above cooler, moist air could cause the formation of the marine layer and fog over the coastal waters in the morning. Lower clouds will clear out by the middle of the day and middle to higher level clouds will keep the area partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Temperatures will warm the area back into the middle to upper 60s. Get outside and enjoy!

Its possible the marine layer will develop and be more dense Wednesday morning, producing some light drizzle. Visibility will be a concern throughout the region, so make sure to utilize low beams and of course drive extra safe. Clouds will decrease slightly throughout the day and we will be left with partly cloudy skies by the evening. Temperatures will cool off by a degree or two in Santa Barbara and minimal difference will be felt elsewhere. Onshore flow will strengthen, not only helping the marine layer form, but keeping temperatures into the lower to middle 60s.

By Thursday we will see an increase in cloud cover and minimal change in temperatures. By the weekend a series of storms will arrive, mainly impacting LA county but pushing north and bringing widespread rain to the region. As we know, south facing beaches and Ventura county will likely be impacted the most. This storm is still too far out to say for certain but it is important to note that the National Weather Service is already stating that this storm will bring moderate to strong impacts and multiple inches of rain. While I agree that the storm will likely produce moderate impacts, it is imperative to judge closer to the date of arrival.