Rain chances Wednesday, milder temperatures this weekend

There is a chance of scattered rain throughout Tuesday evening, with the heaviest rainfall expected in Ventura County. Hourly rates are mostly under 1/3 of an inch per hour. A Flood Watch is in effect until 4:00pm Tuesday for Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, and all the other Flood Alerts have expired.

Moderate to heavy rain can be expected in the region Wednesday, but it will be disorganized and spotty until the afternoon. Northwest winds will pick up Wednesday and Thursday, but are below advisory thresholds for the time being. The risk for flooding is minimal, but chances of light showers linger through Friday.

Hazardous marine conditions persist, with both a High Surf Advisory and a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for some local beaches. The High Surf Advisory and Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect until 12pm Friday for Central Coast Beaches. Both will be in effect from 2am Wednesday until 12pm Friday for Ventura County Beaches. Double-digit wave heights, dangerous rip currents, and a chance of flooding of low-lying areas is likely for the time being. It is best to avoid the water and the immediate coastline throughout the duration of the Advisories.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 10pm Wednesday night for Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains and Southern Ventura County Mountains. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 10pm Wednesday night for Northern Ventura County Mountains as well, with dangerous travel conditions. Roads may be impassable because of the combination of snow accumulation and gusty winds.

Tuesday was the coldest day of the week with temperatures warming up through Friday. Temperatures will be in the 50s again Wednesday, before a ridge of high pressure builds over the area. A warming trend will bring temperatures into the 60s by Friday, with pleasant conditions on deck just in time for Super Bowl Sunday.