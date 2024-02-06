A soggy Tuesday morning

As of early Tuesday morning two day rainfall totals have increased to an impressive 5.33" in Santa Barbara with Ventura following close behind at 4.39". Moderate to heavier rainfall will continue to fall over Ventura, creating more roadway flooding, ponding and hazardous travel conditions. Some moderate showers will move into the Santa Barbara County area, creating some minor flooding issues as soil is already saturated and cant handle much more. It appears we may add another half of an inch to an inch or rainfall in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties as the atmospheric river begins to wrap up. Due to some nuisance flooding, and the expected minor flooding in Ventura we have a Flood Advisory in effect until 5:45 am, although it may be extended. A Flood Watch has been issued for the South Central Coast and Ventura County until Tuesday afternoon. Expect a dreary and cooler day as highs will struggle to reach into the upper 50s.

A second disturbance arrives Wednesday, low pressure moves down the coast and causes another cold front to push over the area. This impulse will cause an unstable atmosphere, leading to isolated fast moving showers. With some periods of moderate to heavy rainfall expected, we will likely add half an inch to an inch of rain for the entire day. Winds will transition from northwesterly to westerly and may be up to advisory thresholds. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Coastal areas will be hazardous as another east to west swell approaches, avoid lower lying areas.

Thursday will still be unsettled as more isolated showers will quickly traverse over land. Rainfall amounts will likely be under a quarter of an inch to half of an inch and we will see a break in the clouds with a little more sunshine! Temperatures will warm a few degrees and it will be a cool and calm day. Saturday and Sunday will be more pleasant as high pressure builds in, creating more sunshine and warming temperatures. Monday appears to be warm as well and most likely staying dry, but still some uncertainty.