Rain returns next week, forecast Jan 29th

Another beautiful day as our mid Winter Santa Ana wind slowly fades away. Temperatures were once again above normal with ample sunshine and just a few high clouds painting the sky from time to time. Look for light offshore winds overnight and mostly clear skies as any fog will likely be squeezed or dried out with mild offshore breezes. Monday looks very nice with cooler, but still mild temperatures for all areas.

Looking ahead, the Santa Anas will fade as we start the new work week and then things get very interesting as the storm door looks to swing back open. At least a couple of systems are expected by the second half of next week. We still need a little time to pinpoint the exact arrival and expected rainfall estimates. We will broad brush the second half of next week with threats for rain and upper elevation snow. Thursday looks like our focus at this time with steady rain and then possibly lingering in to next weekend with scattered showers. Beyond that, we may see much more as several storms line up and take aim at California. Again, details will unfold and our very busy forecast computer will be working overtime. We will update frequently as details to timing and intensity unfold. It will be a good idea to plan now and then stay ahead of the forecast as we head toward next weekend.