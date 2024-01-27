Beautiful for now, but rain is in the forecast Jan 28th

Beautiful and warm today despite mid and upper level clouds passing overhead. A moderate Santa Ana offshore wind is blowing across Southern California with Wind Advisories posted for portion of Ventura County through Sunday. Northeasterly gusts could top out above 35 mph below passes and canyons, especially overnight and early in to Sunday. With the dry offshore winds we expect to see another great day with temperatures warming back in to the upper 60's and 70's and maybe even lower 80's for the warmest areas.

Looking ahead, the Santa Anas will fade as we start the new work week and then things get very interesting as the storm door looks to swing back open. At least a couple of systems are expected by the second half of next week. We still need a little time to pinpoint the exact arrival and expected rainfall estimates. We will broad brush the second half of next week with threats for rain and upper elevation snow. Thursday looks like our focus at this time with steady rain and then possibly lingering in to next weekend with scattered showers. Beyond that, we may see much more as several storms line up and take aim at California. Again, details will unfold and our very busy forecast computer will be working overtime. We will update frequently as details to timing and intensity unfold. It will be a good idea to plan now and then stay ahead of the forecast as we head toward next weekend.